Obaseki commissions Nigerian pavilion at Int'l Exhibition in Italy

Thursday

GOVERNOR Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has commissioned the Nigerian Pavilion at the 57th International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia, Italy, the governor also stressed the need for Nigeria to exploit its arts potential to boost the nation's economy. This will be the first time Nigeria would have a pavilion at the historical art biennale.

Chicago, IL

