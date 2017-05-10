No Pomezia fire hydrocarbon traces

Rome, May 10 - No traces of hydrocarbons have been found in vegetables from the area affected by toxic fumes from a fire at a waste plant at Pomezia south of Rome, the Lazio regional government said Wednesday on the basis of tests carried out by experts. The data from the area around the Eco X plant "show the total absence of aromatic polycyclical hydrocarbons in the areas of Ardea, Pomezia, Lanuvio, Aprilia, Anzio and Genzano where were examined".

