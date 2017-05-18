Nicky Hayden Hit By Car In Italy

Nicky Hayden Hit By Car In Italy

According to a report posted on the WorldSBK website, Nicky Hayden was hit by a car today while training on his bicycle along the Rimini coastline. From WorldSBK: American Star Taken To Hospital Following Collision Nicky Hayden has been involved in a training incident which saw the American being hit by a car when he was out training on his bicycle.

