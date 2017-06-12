Next To None Launch Video for New Sin...

Next To None Launch Video for New Single 'The Apple'

Saturday May 27

Rising young metallers Next To None recently announced the release of their forthcoming second album 'Phases' through InsideOutMusic in Europe and EMP Label Group in North America on July 7, 2017. This comes off the back of the band's first ever European tour alongside label-mates Haken, as well as forthcoming dates supporting Mike Portnoy's much anticipated Shattered Fortress show.

Chicago, IL

