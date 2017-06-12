Next To None Launch Video for New Single 'The Apple'
Rising young metallers Next To None recently announced the release of their forthcoming second album 'Phases' through InsideOutMusic in Europe and EMP Label Group in North America on July 7, 2017. This comes off the back of the band's first ever European tour alongside label-mates Haken, as well as forthcoming dates supporting Mike Portnoy's much anticipated Shattered Fortress show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat...
|May 9
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w...
|May 5
|Meyer Lansky
|9
|President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ...
|Apr '17
|Yeti
|1
|Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ...
|Apr '17
|TerriB1
|1
|Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly...
|Apr '17
|wichita-rick
|3
|Benedict's Resignation: Blame Obama
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar '17
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC