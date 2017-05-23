'Ndrangheta drugs bust nets 21

Milan, May 23 - The Milan branch of the Italian DDA anti-mafia unit has targeted drug trafficking activities by a branch of the organized crime group 'Ndrangheta, originally from the southern Calabria region. An operation was begun by the Carabinieri in the early morning hours of Tuesday to arrest 21 individuals on charges of criminal association for drug trafficking, with the aggravating circumstance of using mafia-type methods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ANSA.it.