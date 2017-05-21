NASA says Scientists use new Technolo...

NASA says Scientists use new Technology to increase Tsunami Detection

A team of scientists from Sapienza University in Rome, Italy, and NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, has developed a new approach to assist in the ongoing development of timely tsunami detection systems, based upon measurements of how tsunamis disturb a part of Earth's atmosphere. The new approach, called Variometric Approach for Real-time Ionosphere Observation, or VARION, uses observations from GPS and other global navigation satellite systems to detect, in real time, disturbances in Earth's ionosphere associated with a tsunami.

