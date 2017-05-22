Motorcycle racing champ Nicky Hayden ...

Motorcycle racing champ Nicky Hayden 'The Kentucky Kid' dies following accident in Italy

The Owensboro, Kentucky native was hit by a car on May 17 while training on his bicycle in Italy. The Maurizio Bufalini Hospital in Cesena, where Hayden had been treated says Hayden suffered severe cerebral damage and multiple traumatic injuries.

Chicago, IL

