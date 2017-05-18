Molotov cocktail thrown agst TAP

13 hrs ago Read more: ANSA.it

Lecce, May 18 - Unknown protesters against the TransAdriatic gas Pipeline on Wednesday threw a molotov cocktail into the premises of a firm which has carried out the removal of olive trees at the Puglia stretch of the TAP. Some wooden poles were burned at the Mello plant in Lecce, local sources said.

