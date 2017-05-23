Michelle Obama gives a lesson in laid...

Michelle Obama gives a lesson in laid-back luxe as she holidays in Italy with Barack

US former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle leave the Museum of Opera, one of the oldest private museums in Italy, during their visit to Siena, Tuscany region, Italy, Monday, May 22, 2017. The Obamas arrived in Tuscany last Friday for a six-day holiday.

