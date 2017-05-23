Melbourne weather May 24: Clear skies...

Melbourne weather May 24: Clear skies early before a chance of showers

Sydney Morning Herald

Good morning, the official word is that it's partly cloudy today but the pre-dawn skies over Melbourne were clear and starry. That said, the few scraps of cloud about were moving fairly quickly from the west as I paid an early-morning visit to the little lemon tree in my backyard before a fairly chilly bike ride into town.

Chicago, IL

