Melania Trump wears $51K Dolce & Gabbana jacket in Sicily

Melania Trump 's first outing in the Sicilian sunshine was in a colorful floral applique jacket by Dolce & Gabbana that comes off the rack at $51,000. Mrs. Trump also carried a matching clutch when she went to lunch with the other spouses of G7 leaders at the historic Elephants Palace hosted by Catania's mayor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.