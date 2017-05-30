Melania Trump wears $51K Dolce & Gabb...

Melania Trump wears $51K Dolce & Gabbana jacket in Sicily

Melania Trump 's first outing in the Sicilian sunshine was in a colorful floral applique jacket by Dolce & Gabbana that comes off the rack at $51,000. Mrs. Trump also carried a matching clutch when she went to lunch with the other spouses of G7 leaders at the historic Elephants Palace hosted by Catania's mayor.

