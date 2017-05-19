Magnet for nuclear fusion made in Italy

La Spezia, May 19 - Italian firm ASG Superconductors on Friday presented the first magnet for Iter, the world's largest experimental plant designed to show it is possible to produce energy from nuclear fusion. It is 14 metres high, nine metres long, weighs 300 tonnes - as much as a Boeing 747 - and is the shape of a big capital D. The super-high-tech magnet, the first of 18 destined for the Iter project, was made by the Malacalza family's ASG Superconductors in its La Spezia plant, which will go on to produce another nine of the 18 which will form the core of the Iter reactor being built at Cadarache in southern France.

