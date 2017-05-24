Mafia boss, wife gunned down near Foggia

Mafia boss, wife gunned down near Foggia

May 24

Foggia, May 24 - A local mafia boss and his wife were gunned down in a cosmetics shop at San Severo near Foggia in Puglia Wednesday. The couple were killed by several gunshots, police said.

