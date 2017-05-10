Justin Bieber announces Cardiff date as part of Purpose World Tour
Since the North American launch of the Purpose World Tour in March, Bieber has sold out 64 US and 52 international tour dates, thrilling fans around the world with his must-see live show. Bieber most recently dominated the 2016 American Music Awards with four wins - the most of any artist that night - for Favourite Male Pop/Rock Artist, Favourite Pop/Rock Album , Favourite Pop/Rock Song and Video of the Year .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Barryanddistrictnews.co.uk.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat...
|May 9
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w...
|May 5
|Meyer Lansky
|9
|President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ...
|Apr 22
|Yeti
|1
|Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ...
|Apr 16
|TerriB1
|1
|Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly...
|Apr '17
|wichita-rick
|3
|Benedict's Resignation: Blame Obama
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar '17
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC