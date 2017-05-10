Justin Bieber announces Cardiff date ...

Justin Bieber announces Cardiff date as part of Purpose World Tour

Since the North American launch of the Purpose World Tour in March, Bieber has sold out 64 US and 52 international tour dates, thrilling fans around the world with his must-see live show. Bieber most recently dominated the 2016 American Music Awards with four wins - the most of any artist that night - for Favourite Male Pop/Rock Artist, Favourite Pop/Rock Album , Favourite Pop/Rock Song and Video of the Year .

Chicago, IL

