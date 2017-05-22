Italy's Supervolcano Builds Up Stress - But No Eruption Coming
A long-quiet supervolcano in Italy, located in an area inhabited by hundreds of thousands of people, may be more stressed than previously realized, new research finds. The study isn't cause for panic, though - just cause for readjusting expectations about what the 7-mile-across caldera called Campi Flegrei might do before its next eruption, researchers said.
