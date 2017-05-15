Italy's Padoan Says Protectionism Is Off the Table
Italy's Finance Minister Pier Carlo Padoan says he's confident the G7 and G20 finance ministers will reach common views on issues such as trade. He speaks to Bloomberg's Matt Miller from the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Bari, Italy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat...
|May 9
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w...
|May 5
|Meyer Lansky
|9
|President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ...
|Apr 22
|Yeti
|1
|Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ...
|Apr 16
|TerriB1
|1
|Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly...
|Apr '17
|wichita-rick
|3
|Benedict's Resignation: Blame Obama
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar '17
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC