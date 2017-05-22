Italy ready for G7, stereotypes overcome

Taormina, May 22 - Italy is ready for the Group of Seven summit in Taormina on May 26-27, Cabinet Secretary Maria Elena Boschi told a press conference with Italian G7 officials in the Sicilian city Monday. "Italy is ready to present itself to the world," she told an audience including premier's office Secretary-General Paolo Aquilanti, G7 commissioner Riccardo Carpino, G7 structure delegation chief Alessandro Modiano, Messina Prefect Francesca Ferrandino and Taormina Mayor Eligio Giardina.

