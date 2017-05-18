Italy opens corruption probe into Sic...

Italy opens corruption probe into Sicily chief, junior minister

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Italian prosecutors are investigating the president of Sicily's regional government, a junior minister in the central government and other politicians for alleged corruption involving Sicilian ferry services, legal sources said on Friday. According to prosecutors in Palermo, the island's capital, a group of politicians ensured favors for a local ferry operator in return for money and gifts in what prosecutors called "a system where corruption was almost the norm."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat... May 9 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w... May 5 Meyer Lansky 9
News President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ... Apr 22 Yeti 1
News Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ... Apr '17 TerriB1 1
News Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly... Apr '17 wichita-rick 3
News Benedict's Resignation: Blame Obama Mar '17 Texxy 1
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,095 • Total comments across all topics: 281,145,033

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC