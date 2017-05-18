Italy lagging in graduates says dean

Italy lagging in graduates says dean

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: ANSA.it

Rome, May 18 - Italy is lagging the rest of Europe for its number and percentage of university graduates, Trento University Dean Paolo Collini said Thursday ahead of the University G7 in Udine on June 29-30. In Udine, Collini is set to take part in a workshop on 'Universities and Economic Development' coordinated by ex-Bergamo dean Stefano Paleari, currently one of Alitalia's three extraordinary commissioners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ANSA.it.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat... May 9 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w... May 5 Meyer Lansky 9
News President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ... Apr 22 Yeti 1
News Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ... Apr '17 TerriB1 1
News Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly... Apr '17 wichita-rick 3
News Benedict's Resignation: Blame Obama Mar '17 Texxy 1
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,672 • Total comments across all topics: 281,117,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC