Italy lagging in graduates says dean

Rome, May 18 - Italy is lagging the rest of Europe for its number and percentage of university graduates, Trento University Dean Paolo Collini said Thursday ahead of the University G7 in Udine on June 29-30. In Udine, Collini is set to take part in a workshop on 'Universities and Economic Development' coordinated by ex-Bergamo dean Stefano Paleari, currently one of Alitalia's three extraordinary commissioners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ANSA.it.