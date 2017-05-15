Italy is giving away over 100 historic castles and villas for free
Struggling to see how you'll ever get on the property ladder? The Italian government could have the perfect solution for you. It's giving away a total of 103 historic sites, including castles, monasteries and towers all across Italy - for free.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSN Living.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat...
|May 9
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w...
|May 5
|Meyer Lansky
|9
|President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ...
|Apr 22
|Yeti
|1
|Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ...
|Apr 16
|TerriB1
|1
|Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly...
|Apr '17
|wichita-rick
|3
|Benedict's Resignation: Blame Obama
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar '17
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC