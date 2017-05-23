Italy Is Giving Away 103 Historical B...

Italy Is Giving Away 103 Historical Buildings

If you've ever yearned to own a rustic villa or even a castle in the Italian countryside, now's your opportunity to make that dream become reality. The Italian government is currently giving away 103 historic sites, free of charge, to any interested parties - but only to those who pledge to restore these abandoned buildings and transform them into appealing sites for tourists, such as restaurants or hotels.

Chicago, IL

