Italy include Berardi in experimental...

Italy include Berardi in experimental squad to face San Marino

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Goal.com

Domenico Berardi, Roberto Gagliardini and Emerson Palmieri are among the names in a youthful Italy squad to face San Marino Rising Sassuolo star Domenico Berardi, Juventus youngster Mattia Caldara and Fiorentina's 19-year-old forward Federico Chiesa are among the 22 players to be called up. Also included is Roma's Emerson Palmieri, who has represented Brazil at youth level, but has yet to make a senior international appearance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat... May 9 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w... May 5 Meyer Lansky 9
News President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ... Apr '17 Yeti 1
News Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ... Apr '17 TerriB1 1
News Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly... Apr '17 wichita-rick 3
News Benedict's Resignation: Blame Obama Mar '17 Texxy 1
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,102 • Total comments across all topics: 281,293,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC