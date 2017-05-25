Italy include Berardi in experimental squad to face San Marino
Domenico Berardi, Roberto Gagliardini and Emerson Palmieri are among the names in a youthful Italy squad to face San Marino Rising Sassuolo star Domenico Berardi, Juventus youngster Mattia Caldara and Fiorentina's 19-year-old forward Federico Chiesa are among the 22 players to be called up. Also included is Roma's Emerson Palmieri, who has represented Brazil at youth level, but has yet to make a senior international appearance.
