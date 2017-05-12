Italy G7 Finance Ministers

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, left, shakes hands with Italian Finance Minister Pier Carlo Padoan on the occasion of the G7 of Foreign Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting, in Bari, Italy, Thursday, May 11, 2017. The G7 Foreign Ministers and Central Bank Governors runs from May 11 to May 13. US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, left, shakes hands with Italian Finance Minister Pier Carlo Padoan on the occasion of the G7 of Foreign Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting, in Bari, Italy, Thursday, May 11, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.