Italy G7 Finance Ministers
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, left, shakes hands with Italian Finance Minister Pier Carlo Padoan on the occasion of the G7 of Foreign Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting, in Bari, Italy, Thursday, May 11, 2017. The G7 Foreign Ministers and Central Bank Governors runs from May 11 to May 13. US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, left, shakes hands with Italian Finance Minister Pier Carlo Padoan on the occasion of the G7 of Foreign Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting, in Bari, Italy, Thursday, May 11, 2017.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat...
|May 9
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w...
|May 5
|Meyer Lansky
|9
|President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ...
|Apr 22
|Yeti
|1
|Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ...
|Apr 16
|TerriB1
|1
|Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly...
|Apr '17
|wichita-rick
|3
|Benedict's Resignation: Blame Obama
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar '17
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
