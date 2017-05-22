Italy - Factors to watch on May 22
Italy's cabinet approved a law on Friday obliging parents to vaccinate their children against infectious diseases as politicians spar over a spike in measles cases. The European Commission will not sanction Italy over public debt and deficit but will ask the country to restructure its banking system and revise its tax policy, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.
