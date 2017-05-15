Italy "enormously interested" in Belt & Road Initiative, says PM
Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said Wednesday that Italy is "enormously interested" in China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, which envisions a trade and infrastructure network connecting Asia with Europe and Africa. The Italian leader made the remarks in an interview with Rome-based Chinese media prior to attending the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation to be held in Beijing on May 14-15.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat...
|May 9
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w...
|May 5
|Meyer Lansky
|9
|President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ...
|Apr 22
|Yeti
|1
|Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ...
|Apr 16
|TerriB1
|1
|Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly...
|Apr '17
|wichita-rick
|3
|Benedict's Resignation: Blame Obama
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar '17
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC