Italy court overturns appointments of...

Italy court overturns appointments of 5 museum directors

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this Thursday, Jan. 21, 2016 file photo, James Bradburne, Milan's Brera Art Gallery director, right, shakes hand with Italian Minister of Culture Dario Franceschini at the end of a news conference in the Sala Passione hall of the gallery, in Milan, Italy. An Italian administrative court has nixed the selection of five museum directors, siding with critics of a much-vaunted reform which allowed experts based abroad to compete for top posts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat... May 9 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w... May 5 Meyer Lansky 9
News President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ... Apr '17 Yeti 1
News Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ... Apr '17 TerriB1 1
News Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly... Apr '17 wichita-rick 3
News Benedict's Resignation: Blame Obama Mar '17 Texxy 1
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,680 • Total comments across all topics: 281,290,054

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC