Italo-Egyptian man fatally stabbed in UK

12 hrs ago Read more: ANSA.it

Mantua, May 22 - A 20-year-old man with double Italian and Egyptian citizenship who had lived for 14 years in Mantua was stabbed to death in a supermarket carpark at Romford near London Thursday night, the Gazzetta di Mantova said Monday. Four youngsters including three minors, two of them immediately released, were detained over the killing.

