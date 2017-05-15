Italian police make arrests, accuse m...

Italian police make arrests, accuse mafia of profiting from migrants

Yesterday

Italian mafia have infiltrated one of Europe's largest reception centers for migrants, creaming off state funds that were earmarked for the care of new arrivals, prosecutors said on Monday. Police arrested 68 people in early morning raids in the southern toe of Italy, including a priest and the head of a Roman Catholic association that runs the Sant'Anna Cara immigrant center in the town of Isola Capo Rizzuto.

Chicago, IL

