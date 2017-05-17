Italian Field of Fire Volcano Buildin...

Italian Field of Fire Volcano Building Pressure, Headed for Eruption?

Almost 500 years ago, Italy's Campi Flegrei supervolcano erupted, spewing molten rock and thick plumes of smoke into the atmosphere for eight days straight, and literally forming a new mountain from the chunks of Earth it drew from below. Now, researchers are warning that this vast, fiery cauldron could be ready to blow once more, with pressure building up over the past 67 years showing no signs of easing up.

Chicago, IL

