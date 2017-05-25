Italian designer Laura Biagiotti, 73, suffers heart attack
In this June 24, 2007 file photo, Italian Fashion designer Laura Biagiotti acknowledges the applause at the end of her Laura Biagiotti Spring/Summer 2008 men's collection, presented in downtown Milan, Italy. An Italian hospital official said on Thursday, May 25, 2017 that designer Laura Biagiotti suffered a heart attack that caused brain damage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat...
|May 9
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w...
|May 5
|Meyer Lansky
|9
|President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ...
|Apr '17
|Yeti
|1
|Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ...
|Apr '17
|TerriB1
|1
|Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly...
|Apr '17
|wichita-rick
|3
|Benedict's Resignation: Blame Obama
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar '17
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC