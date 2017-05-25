Italian culture minister to fight cou...

Italian culture minister to fight court ousting of museum heads

Italy's culture minister promised on Thursday to fight a court ruling that removed the directors of five museums credited with helping boost revenues after years of poor management. Dario Franceschini said he was astonished by the court's decision to uphold complaints from unsuccessful applicants for some of the 20 directorships that, with great fanfare, were opened for the first time to foreign candidates in 2015.

