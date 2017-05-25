Italian-Canadian artist Guido Nincher...

Italian-Canadian artist Guido Nincheri honoured in Montreal

7 hrs ago

Guido Nincheri, the late Canadian painter and designer who worked mainly in stained glass and fresco, was honoured in Montreal with a plaque. Global's Dan Spector reports.

Chicago, IL

