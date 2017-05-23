In Focus: Countryside of Tuscany, Italy

In Focus: Countryside of Tuscany, Italy

Tuscany is a region in central Italy with an area of about 23,000 km2 and a population of about 3.8 million , the regional capital and most populated town is Florence with approximately 370,000 inhabitants while it features a Western coastline of 400 kilometers overlooking the Ligurian Sea and the Tyrrhenian Sea . It is regarded as the birthplace of the Italian Renaissance, the home of many influential in the history of art and science, and contains well-known museums such as the Uffizi and the Pitti Palace.

Chicago, IL

