I Was Completely Infatuated With The ...

I Was Completely Infatuated With The Normal Cars Of Italy

Rome, Italy is as much of a "car city" as New York- it's a real pain to park and the roads are rough, but there are a few diehards with sweet rides crammed into back corners of cobblestone streets. Also, every little econobox from Europe looks fresh and exotic if you're used to American traffic! I was in Rome last month road testing the 2017 McLaren 720S , which was generally spectacular.

Chicago, IL

