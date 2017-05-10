Government scientist from DC wins Mis...

Government scientist from DC wins Miss USA title

McCullough, who represented the District of Columbia in the decades-old pageant, was born in Naples, Italy, and raised in Virginia Beach, Virginia. She said she wants to inspire children to pursue careers in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

