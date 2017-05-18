Giro Stage 15: On loan from Lombardia

Wiki tells me Bergamo is nicknamed "CittA dei mille"/"City of the thousand" in Italian independence history as it provided the main part of the thousand man army that Garibaldi led south to aid rebels in Sicily in 1860 during the Second War of Independence. It's also one of the centres of the wealthy Lombardy region which has served as the engine room of the Italian peninsula throughout much of history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Podium Cafe.