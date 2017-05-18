Giro Stage 15: On loan from Lombardia

Giro Stage 15: On loan from Lombardia

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Podium Cafe

Wiki tells me Bergamo is nicknamed "CittA dei mille"/"City of the thousand" in Italian independence history as it provided the main part of the thousand man army that Garibaldi led south to aid rebels in Sicily in 1860 during the Second War of Independence. It's also one of the centres of the wealthy Lombardy region which has served as the engine room of the Italian peninsula throughout much of history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Podium Cafe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat... May 9 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w... May 5 Meyer Lansky 9
News President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ... Apr 22 Yeti 1
News Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ... Apr '17 TerriB1 1
News Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly... Apr '17 wichita-rick 3
News Benedict's Resignation: Blame Obama Mar '17 Texxy 1
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,582 • Total comments across all topics: 281,171,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC