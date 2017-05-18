Ghost of Shakespeare clearly wants Hi...

Ghost of Shakespeare clearly wants Hilton Head to be pals with Italians

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Island Packet

A Town of Hilton Head Island committee is meeting with members of the Italian-American Club of Hilton Head at 3 p.m. Thursday to discuss the possibility of making Verona, Italy, the island's sister city. I know what you're thinking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat... May 9 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w... May 5 Meyer Lansky 9
News President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ... Apr 22 Yeti 1
News Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ... Apr '17 TerriB1 1
News Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly... Apr '17 wichita-rick 3
News Benedict's Resignation: Blame Obama Mar '17 Texxy 1
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Wall Street
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,465 • Total comments across all topics: 281,123,943

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC