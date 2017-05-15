GEA debuts Comas and Imaforni processing lines
GEA debuted its Comas cupcake production line and Imaforni multi-zone tunnel oven for crackers, cakes, pies, biscuits and cookie manufacturing at Interpack. The company acquired Comas in Torrebelvicino, North Italy, in May 2015, which makes processing equipment in the cake and pastry industry in Europe and acquired Imaforni, based in Verona, Italy, which supplies processing equipment for the biscuits industry in February 2016.
