Gatwick baggage system glitch sees pa...

Gatwick baggage system glitch sees passengers fly off without luggage

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Hereford Times

Airline passengers embarking on an overseas bank holiday getaway were forced to travel without their luggage due to a baggage system problem at Gatwick Airport. Travellers faced long queues at check-in desks as they arrived at the West Sussex airport on Friday morning ahead of the long weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hereford Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat... May 9 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w... May 5 Meyer Lansky 9
News President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ... Apr '17 Yeti 1
News Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ... Apr '17 TerriB1 1
News Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly... Apr '17 wichita-rick 3
News Benedict's Resignation: Blame Obama Mar '17 Texxy 1
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Egypt
  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,419 • Total comments across all topics: 281,296,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC