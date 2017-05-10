G7 nations to agree joint fight again...

G7 nations to agree joint fight against cyber attacks - draft

May 13 Finance chiefs from the Group of Seven rich countries will commit on Saturday to join forces to fight the growing threat of international cyber attacks, according to a draft statement of a meeting they are holding in Italy. "We recognise that cyber incidents represent a growing threat for our economies and that appropriate economy-wide policy responses are needed," the draft statement, seen by Reuters, said.

Chicago, IL

