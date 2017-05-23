From a friendly Mideast, Trump arrives in a skeptical Europe

From the hushed halls of government to cobblestoned streets and plazas across the Continent, Europeans are greeting Donald Trump's first visit with considerable skepticism, no small degree of apprehension - and even overt hostility. The president's inaugural overseas trip, which began Friday in Saudi Arabia, has so far been dominated by friendly encounters with Mideast leaders, who feted and praised Trump as a canny deal maker and wise statesman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.