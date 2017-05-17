France's Macron names Cabinet members

France's Macron names Cabinet members

France's former defense minister has been named as foreign minister and centrist politician Sylvie Goulard defense minister in French President Emmanuel Macron's first government. The 69-year-old Le Drian was France's defense minister during the five-year term of former President Francois Hollande.

Chicago, IL

