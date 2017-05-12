Divorce settlements could tumble in Italy after court ruling
An Italian court has said divorce settlements should no longer guarantee spouses their previous standard of living but rather simply make sure they were financially independent. The top appeals court ruling could bring an end to the huge settlements seen in some break-ups, such as the 1.4 million euros a month that former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has to pay his ex-wife, Veronica Lario.
