Conte: I won't do another year at Chelsea without my family

14 hrs ago

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has had a stellar first year in charge at Stamford Bridge but insists his family are the No 1 priority ahead of next season. Conte led the Blues to a stunning Premier League triumph at the first time of asking and with Inter Milan hoping to lure the Italian back to Serie A with a big-money offer, Chelsea are keen to reward him with a new deal.

Chicago, IL

