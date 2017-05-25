Bail-in looms for Veneto banks

Bail-in looms for Veneto banks

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: ANSA.it

Milan, May 25 - The prospect of bail-ins is looming for troubled lenders Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca after European competition officials on Wednesday confirmed demands for greater private involvement in recapitalizations at a meeting. Shareholders in the two medium-sized Veneto-based banks lost their investments last year when they were rescued by State-sponsored, privately-funded bailout fund Atlante.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ANSA.it.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat... May 9 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w... May 5 Meyer Lansky 9
News President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ... Apr '17 Yeti 1
News Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ... Apr '17 TerriB1 1
News Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly... Apr '17 wichita-rick 3
News Benedict's Resignation: Blame Obama Mar '17 Texxy 1
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,490 • Total comments across all topics: 281,276,773

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC