Bail-in looms for Veneto banks

Milan, May 25 - The prospect of bail-ins is looming for troubled lenders Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca after European competition officials on Wednesday confirmed demands for greater private involvement in recapitalizations at a meeting. Shareholders in the two medium-sized Veneto-based banks lost their investments last year when they were rescued by State-sponsored, privately-funded bailout fund Atlante.

