Austrian Foreign Minister Kurz calls for snap election
May 12 Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz, who is widely expected to take the reins of the conservative party in the country's coalition government, called on Friday for a snap parliamentary election to be held. While Kurz is widely favoured within his People's Party to become its next leader after Reinhold Mitterlehner quit this week, he left open the issue of whether he intended to take on the role at a party meeting on Sunday.
