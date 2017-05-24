At least 20 migrants die at sea, rescues ongoing - Italy Coast Guard
At least 20 dead bodies have been seen in the sea some 30 miles off the coast of Libya, Italy's Coast Guard said on Wednesday, as efforts to rescue some 1,700 people packed onto 15 boats continued. "About 200 people fell into the water when one of the boats listed dangerously," Coast Guard Commander Cosimo Nicastro told Reuters.
