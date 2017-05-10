AstraZeneca's durvalumab shown in trial to reduce risk of death from lung cancer
May 12 AstraZeneca's key immunotherapy drug durvalumab was shown to reduce the risk of stage III lung cancer worsening or causing death in a trial, the pharmaceutical company said on Friday. The trial results are a major boost for a product the company hopes will become a blockbuster drug with sales in the billions of dollars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat...
|May 9
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w...
|May 5
|Meyer Lansky
|9
|President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ...
|Apr 22
|Yeti
|1
|Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ...
|Apr 16
|TerriB1
|1
|Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly...
|Apr '17
|wichita-rick
|3
|Benedict's Resignation: Blame Obama
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar '17
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC