Assistant nabbed for vet's murder

Ancona, May 22 - The assistant of a Marche vet found dead with several stab wounds Sunday has been detained for his murder, sources said Monday. The Ascoli man, 23, was taken to a jail in Ancona for the murder of Olindo Pinciaroli, found in a field near Osimo early Sunday.

