4 nabbed in Puglia drugs bust

10 hrs ago

Brindisi, May 19 - Two Italians and two Albanians were arrested Friday as Italian police busted a Puglia-based drug traffikcking ring. One Italian and one Albanian were hurt after diving out of a third-storey window to try to elude arrest.

